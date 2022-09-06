Shoosmiths Guides £21M Pension Deal For UK Store Designer

By Dawood Fakhir (September 6, 2022, 3:21 PM BST) -- Legal & General Assurance Society Ltd. said on Tuesday that it has agreed on a full retirement savings plan buy-in of almost £21 million ($24 million) for a retail store designer's pension scheme. Under the terms of the deal, reached in June, Legal & General will become the insurer for the Kesslers Group Pension Plan, which covers the benefits of approximately 240 employees with a combination of deferred and regular pension members. Under a buy-in, a policy is held by the trustees of a retirement savings plan and is effectively an asset which pays benefits. Shoosmiths LLP acted as legal adviser for...

