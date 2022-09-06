PE Biz Invests £45M Back In Insurance Comparison Site

By Dawood Fakhir (September 6, 2022, 4:13 PM BST) -- Private equity company Oakley Capital Investments said on Tuesday that it has invested approximately £45 million ($52 million) back into Facile.it after one of its funds sold a minority stake in the Italian online price comparison platform in June. The so-called follow-on investment was made by Oakley Capital Fund V. The June transaction of £53 million was made by Oakley Capital Fund III, where it sold its ownership to Silver Lake, a California-based technology investment company. Silver Lake also participated in the current transaction by investing in Facile.it alongside Fund V. "The fresh investment from Fund V and Silver Lake will reinforce...

