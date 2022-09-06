REIT Sells Stake In Thorpe Park, Alton Towers For £257M

By Dawood Fakhir (September 6, 2022, 6:54 PM BST) -- British real estate investment trust LXi REIT on Tuesday said it has sold property rights to a portfolio including popular English amusement parks Thorpe Park and Alton Towers for £257 million ($296 million) to an unnamed U.K. company in a unique deal to repay £232 million in debt. LXi REIT has sold the freehold rights of its Thorpe Park and Alton Towers amusement parks, operated by Merlin Properties real estate investment, to the unnamed investor for 65 years, after which it will be entitled to buy back the freehold for £1. During the 65 years, LXi will pay an annual rent...

