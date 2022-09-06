Volkswagen Gears Up For Porsche Float On Frankfurt Index

By Irene Madongo (September 6, 2022, 5:16 PM BST) -- German auto giant Volkswagen AG has said it is seeking to float its Porsche subsidiary on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as early as this month, after it ran an "intensive" review into the possibility of listing the premium brand. The automaker said on Monday that its board of management has decided to pursue a listing after its February announcement that it was examining a possible initial public offering of Porsche AG. Volkswagen declined to divulge the names of the law firms advising the companies or the valuation of the IPO. The planned float, which is targeted for the end of September...

