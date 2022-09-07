UK Domestic M&A Deals Slump By 85% In Second Quarter

By Tom Fish (September 7, 2022, 3:03 PM BST) -- Merger and acquisition deals in the U.K. nosedived between April and June compared with the same period in 2021, official statistics have shown, amid rampant inflation and fears of an impending recession. Foreign companies continue to be attracted to buying U.K. businesses, but domestic M&A activity has plummeted to just a sixth of its former value, the Office for National Statistics revealed in a report on Tuesday. Deals involving only British companies fell from £17.9 billion ($20.5 billion) between April and June 2021 to just £2.9 billion in the corresponding period this year — a drop of almost 84%, the ONS...

