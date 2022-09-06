UK Cycling Retailer Fined Over 'Annoying' Email

By Ronan Barnard (September 6, 2022, 5:08 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s data protection watchdog said on Tuesday that it has fined a major auto repair and cycling retailer for sending almost 500,000 people a "downright annoying" unsolicited marketing email without their consent. The Information Commissioner's Office said it has fined Halfords Ltd. £30,000 ($34,700) for releasing a marketing email in July 2020 about the government's "Fix Your Bike" voucher scheme. The government program allowed people to use vouchers worth up to £50 to cover bicycle repair costs at approved businesses in England. But the email encouraged the recipient to use the voucher at a Halfords store, which the ICO said...

