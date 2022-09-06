Jan. 6 Panel Tells DC Circ. RNC Documents No Longer Needed

By Katie Buehler (September 6, 2022, 3:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has withdrawn its subpoena seeking email campaign records and other information from the Republican National Committee's software vendor Salesforce.com and asked the D.C. Circuit to toss the related legal challenge. In a motion to dismiss filed Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the select committee and its members told the federal appellate court the select committee has withdrawn its subpoena despite not receiving any documents or data from Salesforce. The information originally requested in the select committee's February subpoena is no longer needed, according to the motion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS