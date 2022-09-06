Littler Expands To Denmark, Now In 13 European Countries

By Aebra Coe (September 6, 2022, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Littler Mendelson PC has hired a four-person team to open a new office in Copenhagen, Denmark, the firm announced Tuesday, marking the law firm's entry into its 13th European country and its 27th country worldwide. Labor and employment partner Bo Enevold Uhrenfeldt will lead the new office, which includes associate Christian Bonne Rasmussen and two legal trainees. Prior to joining Littler, Uhrenfeldt was a partner at Skau Reipurth, an approximately 40-lawyer firm based in Denmark. The office will operate under the name Littler | Enevold, the firm said. "Bo is the ideal leader to build our presence in Denmark," said Stephan...

