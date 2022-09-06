Barnes & Thornburg Hires Faegre Drinker Team In Philly, NJ

By Emily Lever (September 6, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Barnes & Thornburg LLP has opened offices in Philadelphia and Morristown, New Jersey, focused on product liability, torts and life sciences work with a team of six laterals from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, the firm announced Tuesday. Michael Zogby, who will lead both new offices, has joined the firm along with partner Jessica L. Brennan and associate Kaitlyn E. Stone, who will be based in Morristown. Partners Chanda A. Miller and Molly E. Flynn and associate Rebecca Trela will join the Philadelphia office. The new offices are expected to take on clients in the consumer products, financial services, and...

