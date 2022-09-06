Taft Stettinius Grows Midwest Presence With Another Merger

By Andrea Keckley (September 6, 2022, 1:45 PM EDT) -- Taft Stettinius & Hollister is growing its attorney count to more than 800 in eight Midwestern cities and Washington, D.C., through its sixth merger since 2008, this time with a local firm in the Detroit metro area. The firm will combine with Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss PC at the end of the year, Taft Stettinius announced on Sunday. The combination will give Taft Stettinius new offices in Detroit and Southfield, Michigan. The deal marks Taft Stettinius' sixth merger since 2008. Previously, the firm landed mergers in Indianapolis, Chicago, Minneapolis, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, Taft Stettinius managing partner Bob Hicks told Law360...

