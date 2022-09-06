McGuireWoods Adds 2 Capital Markets Partners From Hunton

By Emilie Ruscoe (September 6, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT) -- McGuireWoods LLP has grown its securities practice with the addition of two partners to its offices in Richmond, Virginia, the firm said Tuesday. W. Lake Taylor Jr. and Lawton B. Way join McGuireWoods from Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, a firm Taylor spent 25 years at and where Way spent 11 years. In a Tuesday statement, Greg Kilpatrick, who chairs the firm's securities and capital markets department, said that the new hires "have stellar reputations in Virginia and nationally as go-to advisers for complex securities offerings and corporate governance matters," adding that the duo will be important contributor to the firm's national...

