Oakley Capital Invests In Legal Database VLex

By Matt Perez (September 6, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Subscription-based legal database vLex received an investment from European venture firm Oakley Capital through its €455 million ($450 million) Origin Fund, the firm said Monday. VLex, which provides a cloud-based library of legal and regulatory information, will use the new funding to scale and look for merger and acquisition opportunities, according to Oakley's announcement. The investment amount was not disclosed. VLex started in 1998 out of Barcelona by brothers Lluís and Angel Faus. The company boasts 2 million users — with customers in law firms, universities and government agencies — and offers a subscription to access case law, legislation, journals and dockets from...

