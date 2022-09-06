Elliott Greenleaf Beats Ex-Atty's Bid For $11M Referral Fee

By Emma Cueto (September 6, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state court judge has ruled that a former attorney with Elliott Greenleaf PC is not entitled to a cut of an $11.3 million referral fee in a catastrophic injury case he alerted Elliott Greenleaf to before leaving for another firm, ruling that the attorney had not been able to establish any claim on the fee. Judge Richard P. Haaz of the Court of Common Pleas in Montgomery County said in a decision Friday that Richard DeMarco, who was previously a salaried shareholder at Elliott Greenleaf, was not a party to the referral agreement between Elliott Greenleaf and personal injury...

