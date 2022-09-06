Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Agrees China Duty Refund Requests Were Untimely

By Rae Ann Varona (September 6, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has refused to revive two steel importers' lawsuits seeking refunds of tariffs that were later rescinded, agreeing with the U.S. Court of International Trade on Tuesday that their refund bids came too late.

ARP Materials Inc. and the Harrison Steel Castings Co. had argued that they were not required to protest the rescinded duties on Chinese exports with U.S. Customs and Border Protection since their dispute centered on the U.S. Trade Representative's handling of product exclusions that were found to cover their products and not CBP's "ministerial" application of the exclusions.

But Circuit Judge Todd M. Hughes, writing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!