Fed. Circ. Agrees China Duty Refund Requests Were Untimely

By Rae Ann Varona (September 6, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has refused to revive two steel importers' lawsuits seeking refunds of tariffs that were later rescinded, agreeing with the U.S. Court of International Trade on Tuesday that their refund bids came too late. ARP Materials Inc. and the Harrison Steel Castings Co. had argued that they were not required to protest the rescinded duties on Chinese exports with U.S. Customs and Border Protection since their dispute centered on the U.S. Trade Representative's handling of product exclusions that were found to cover their products and not CBP's "ministerial" application of the exclusions. But Circuit Judge Todd M. Hughes, writing...

