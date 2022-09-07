Shipkevich Expands Fla. Presence With Fintech Pro

By Madison Arnold (September 7, 2022, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Miami's Shipkevich PLLC added a new Florida partner who focuses her practice in the global financial, fintech, debt relief and emerging digital currency areas. Shipkevich is a boutique firm that focuses its services around capital markets, foreign exchange, debt relief and digital currency law. Livingston mostly works from her home in Fernandina Beach, Florida, and the firm said she is a "well-respected" attorney in the Sunshine State who is meant to help its expansion in the influential Miami market. "A lot of the technology clients are larger businesses, and we're trying to attract the larger businesses to the Miami area. And...

