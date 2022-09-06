Lemon Law Lawyers Lose COVID-19 Coverage Case

By Elizabeth Daley (September 6, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge dismissed a suit by the firm that owns 1-800-LEMON-LAW against Travelers Property and Casualty Co. of America for COVID-19-related losses, finding that a virus exclusion clause doomed the case. In his order issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge John Milton Younge wrote that the suit, brought by consumer litigation firm Kimmel & Silverman PC against its insurer for losses of more than $75,000, could not evade its insurer's virus exclusion clause. A virus exclusion sank a Pennsylvania's law firm's hopes of prevailing in its pandemic-related coverage suit against Travelers. (Alexander Pohl/NurPhoto via Getty Images) "Given the weight of the precedent...

