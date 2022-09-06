Jeffrey Minear, Justice Roberts' Top Counselor, To Retire

By Andrew Strickler (September 6, 2022, 1:48 PM EDT) -- Jeffrey P. Minear, longtime counselor to the U.S. Supreme Court's top justice, will retire at the end of the month, the court announced Tuesday. Chief Justice John G. Roberts appointed Minear to the staff position, formally known as counselor to the chief justice, in 2006, following Minear's long tenure in the Office of the Solicitor General. "Jeff Minear has exemplified the finest tradition of court staff, enabling the Supreme Court, and courts across our country, to serve the public efficiently and effectively," Justice Roberts said in a statement. "He has brought deep knowledge, outstanding judgment and a tireless work ethic to...

