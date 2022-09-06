Fox Accused Of 'Insulting' Delay Tactics In 2020 Slander Suit

By Rachel Scharf (September 6, 2022, 2:36 PM EDT) -- Fox News is using "insulting" discovery tactics to delay Smartmatic's $2.7 billion defamation suit over false 2020 election fraud narratives, a lawyer for the voting technology company told a Manhattan state judge Tuesday. The accusations came during a conference before New York State Supreme Court Justice David B. Cohen, who refused this spring to dismiss claims that Fox News, a pair of network hosts and Rudy Giuliani peddled Donald Trump's unfounded claims that Smartmatic helped rig the presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. Smartmatic is now seeking discovery from Fox News, including more than four million internal records already produced...

