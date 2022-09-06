Bruce Allen Testifies In Front Of House Oversight Committee

By David Steele (September 6, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Bruce Allen, the former president of the NFL franchise now known as the Washington Commanders, gave a deposition on Tuesday to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, the latest step in the committee's investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct under team owner Daniel Snyder. Allen, who was the top executive for the team until Snyder fired him in 2019, was scheduled to testify via Zoom, according to a notice sent to committee members last week by Chair Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y. Allen has been a central figure in the House's ongoing investigation — which it began last October — into accusations of sexual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS