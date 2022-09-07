3rd Circ. Noms Pressed By GOP Sens For Personal Views

By James Arkin (September 7, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Senators on the Judiciary Committee had a tense exchange over appropriate lines of inquiry into judicial nominees Wednesday as Republicans pressed two Third Circuit picks for their personal views on several issues, including questioning a Delaware Supreme Court justice on recommendations from a diversity committee on which she served. Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves and Cindy K. Chung, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, are two of the three Third Circuit picks President Joe Biden has announced since he took office last year. None have been confirmed, though the other nominee, Arianna J. Freeman, is awaiting a...

