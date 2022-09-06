Gun Group Calls Sandy Hook AR-15 Ban Unconstitutional

By Jonathan Capriel (September 6, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A firearm rights group on Tuesday took aim at a pair of Connecticut statutes passed after the Sandy Hook massacre that prohibited most people from owning semiautomatic rifles, like the AR-15, and magazines capable of holding 10 or more bullets, leaning on a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to call the statutes unconstitutional. The National Association for Gun Rights says the state doesn't have the ability to criminalize the sale of the rifles and magazines, which the law called "assault weapons" and "large capacity magazines," claiming that the high court's summer decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc....

