Lawyers Join In Reimagining Role Of Public Companies

By Sue Reisinger (September 15, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Speakers cited everything from the late Queen Elizabeth's commitment to the environment to the founder of Patagonia giving away his $3 billion company, but the focus of Thursday's daylong conference at Harvard Business School was dialogue and debate on how companies can best serve their shareholders and the world at the same time....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS