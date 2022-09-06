OCC Deputy Stresses Banks' Compliance Role In Partnerships

By Jon Hill (September 6, 2022, 10:08 PM EDT) -- An Office of the Comptroller of the Currency senior official told a banking industry gathering Tuesday that banks in lending partnerships with fintechs need to keep close tabs on risk and compliance in these relationships, stressing that it's the banks' necks that could be on the line if consumers get hurt. Kevin Greenfield, who is the OCC's deputy comptroller for operational risk policy, said the agency is "very closely watching" as banks and fintechs increasingly partner to provide credit, payment and other financial products, and expects banks in these relationships to take accountability for the end result. "If that customer is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS