Wash Pot Regulators Seize Unlicensed Cannabis

By Jonathan Capriel (September 7, 2022, 1:55 PM EDT) -- Officers with the Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board seized some 1,300 pounds of cannabis, some firearms and THC-infused edibles after raiding two illegal dispensaries, according to an announcement by the agency. Washington state law enforcement seized some 1,300 pounds of illicit cannabis from two shops, according to an announcement by the state's cannabis board. (Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board) The two businesses, Vincere's Compassion Club in Tacoma and Red Barn Trading Post in Roy, were not licensed with the state, according to the announcement Friday. The raids were conducted with the help of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. While there...

