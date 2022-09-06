SEC Inks $940K Deal With Adviser Over 12b-1 Fees Conflict

By Emilie Ruscoe (September 6, 2022, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A Florida investment adviser has agreed to pay nearly $940,000 to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that it violated its fiduciary duty when it sold clients a certain class of mutual funds that benefited an affiliate without disclosing that and the resulting conflicts of interest, the regulator has announced. In an administrative order filed Friday, the SEC cited four examples of practices that Aventura Capital Management LLC engaged in with its broker-dealer affiliate Aventura Securities LLC that allegedly violated federal law. Without admitting to or denying the SEC's claims, Aventura Capital agreed to pay the nearly seven-figure sum, which...

