DC Judge Reverses Agency's Firing Of Medical Pot Patient

By Sam Reisman (September 6, 2022, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., administrative judge has overturned the firing of a district employee and medical cannabis patient who was terminated from her position as an emergency call operator after testing positive for marijuana use. The D.C. Office of Employee Appeals ruling, which appeared in the D.C. Register on Aug. 26, hinged largely on a decision by the employee's supervisors at the Office of Unified Communications to allow her to continue working on the day they sought a drug test, indicating they did not believe her to be intoxicated at the time. The decision was issued in July and first reported Tuesday...

