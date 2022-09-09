DLA Piper Adds FDA Adviser To Partner Ranks

By Carolyn Muyskens (September 9, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper has added a top U.S. Food and Drug Administration policy adviser to its Washington, D.C., office, as the firm expands its regulatory and government affairs team. Sharon Lindan Mayl joined the firm's FDA regulatory subgroup as a partner, DLA Piper announced this week, after more than 25 years helping to shape the federal government's food safety policy. At the FDA, Mayl was a key player in the development and implementation of the import provisions of the Food Safety Modernization Act of 2011, which required importers of foreign food products to ensure their products meet U.S. food safety standards throughout...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS