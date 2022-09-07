FCA Rejects Proposed Area Of Treasury Control

By Alex Davidson (September 7, 2022, 12:02 AM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has rejected a recommendation by an influential committee of members of Parliament that the Treasury should require it to consider "financial inclusion" in its rulemaking, in a response published Wednesday to a report. The watchdog said this requirement would not help it to carry out its objectives, but it agreed with the Treasury Committee's finding in its Future of Financial Services Regulation report that the Treasury should respect the regulators' independence. Financial inclusion, already promoted by the FCA, holds that regardless of background or income, individuals should have access to products and services. The government said in a...

