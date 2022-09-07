Rader Calls Out Fed. Circ.'s Role In Patent Law Confusion

By Ryan Davis (September 7, 2022, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Former Chief Federal Circuit Judge Randall Rader said Wednesday that his former court is increasing confusion in the patent system on issues like patent eligibility, and he decried a recent Federal Circuit holding he said "reflects very poorly on the judicial system." During a webinar with the group US Inventor, Rader, who served on the Federal Circuit from 1990 to 2014, urged inventors to convince the courts and Congress to address what he described as confusing and flawed case law that has undermined patent rights in recent years. His criticism focused on Supreme Court rulings that he said created unclear standards...

