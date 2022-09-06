Union Urges Fed. Circ. To Revive Ex-DOJ Atty Adviser's Case

By Beverly Banks (September 6, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The National Treasury Employees Union told the Federal Circuit on Tuesday that the court should order the Merit Systems Protection Board to take another look at a former U.S. Department of Justice attorney adviser's challenge to his termination, arguing that an agency judge improperly found he wasn't considered an employee. In an amicus brief, the union argued that the Federal Circuit should remand Kevin D. Jones' case to the MSPB for a second look after Administrative Judge Monique Binswanger ruled in February that the board didn't have jurisdiction to review Jones' challenge to his termination at the DOJ. The board later...

