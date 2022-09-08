Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

How Growth Equity Investors Can Adapt To Tougher Times

By Alese Bagdol, Brian McPeake and Jared Spitalnick (September 8, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- There has been no shortage of limited partner allocations to the growth equity asset class over the last decade.

The attractiveness of growth equity's risk-return profile — occupying the space between venture capital and private equity buyouts — and its exposure to investments in some of the fastest-growing and most defensible private companies has attracted a range of investors, each with distinct philosophies.

Rising Challenges of Growth Equity

Over the last decade, competition for the highest quality growth assets surged, driven by the attractiveness of the businesses seeking capital and by a favorable macroeconomic context in which dry powder far exceeded...

