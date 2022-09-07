Health Chain Wins Suit Over Pa. Hospital's 'As-Is' Sale

By Matthew Santoni (September 7, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania hospital sold "as is" had been in compliance with all its necessary state and federal licensing at the time the deal between Community Health Systems Inc. and Tower Health closed, so CHS hadn't violated the purchase agreement when Tower had to update fire-safety plans to keep the hospital's licenses, a federal judge ruled. When Tower Health bought Pottstown Hospital and several other facilities from CHS in 2017, the building lacked structural fireproofing that complied with the latest standards for the field, but nonetheless was accredited by The Joint Commission, which had the effect of granting it certification by the...

