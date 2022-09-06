Vt. Care Facility Allowed Racial Verbal Abuse, EEOC Suit Says

By Grace Elletson (September 6, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A long-term care facility failed to intervene when Black employees repeatedly complained that residents called them racial slurs and subjected them to race-based assaults, according to a lawsuit the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed Tuesday against the company in Vermont federal court. 98 Starr Road Operating Co. LLC, doing business as Elderwood at Burlington, violated Title VII and Title I of the Civil Rights Acts by subjecting its employees to a hostile work environment and racial harassment when it failed to curb the abuse Black employees faced, the EEOC said in the suit. "Elderwood failed to prevent and then failed...

