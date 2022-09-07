K&L Gates Clean Energy Projects Atty Jumps To Baker Botts

By Jack Rodgers (September 7, 2022, 2:50 PM EDT) -- A leader in the renewable energy industry with decades of leadership and professional legal experience has left his position with K&L Gates LLP to join Baker Botts LLP in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Tuesday. Elias Hinckley joins Baker Botts after spending almost five and a half years with K&L Gates, according to his LinkedIn profile. Hinckley has a range of experiences working with renewable and alternative energy clients, including serving as director of energy finance for the Our Energy Policy Foundation — a nonprofit organization that describes its mission as helping to facilitate dialogue on responsible energy policies — for over...

