11th Circ. Asked To DQ Atty Caught Calling Jurors 'Idiots'

By David Minsky (September 7, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- An attorney who was caught on video calling jurors "idiots" and confessing to filing class actions to advance his business interests must be disqualified from representing the other side of a dispute over a soured partnership, the self-professed inventor of bitcoin told the Eleventh Circuit. Opposing counsel Kyle Roche of Roche Freedman LLP should be disqualified from representing the estate of David Kleiman due to the "fraud" and unprofessional conduct stemming from the videos, according to a motion filed Tuesday by counsel for Craig Wright. In the videos released by whistleblowing website Crypto Leaks in late August, Roche disclosed his "enormously valuable"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS