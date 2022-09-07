HaystackID Acquires NY E-Discovery Firm BIA

By Matt Perez (September 7, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Washington, D.C.-based e-discovery service HaystackID announced Wednesday that it acquired New York-based e-discovery service provider Business Intelligence Associates, its fifth acquisition since April 2018. HaystackID, which works with law firms and corporate legal departments, acquired BIA through a deal handled by the company's majority investor, private equity firm Quad-C Management, Inc. BIA co-founder and CEO Brian Schrader will continue to lead BIA under HaystackID. "Our corporate clients will benefit greatly from the significant increase in the support and services we will be able to offer," Schrader said in the announcement on Wednesday. "Our team worked tirelessly to reach this milestone, and...

