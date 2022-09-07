Fla. Student, Professor Sue Over Stop WOKE Act

By David Minsky (September 7, 2022, 10:54 PM EDT) -- A student and professor at the University of South Florida sued state education officials in federal court over the Sunshine State's so-called Stop WOKE Act that regulates classroom discussion on race and gender, arguing that it violates their free speech rights on campus. Adriana Novoa, an Argentine-born USF history professor, and undergraduate student Samuel Rechek filed their suit Tuesday in the Northern District of Florida, alleging that H.B. 7, or the Individual Freedom Act, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year violates the First Amendment and chills free speech and unduly punishes faculty members. Additionally, plaintiffs accuse the law of...

