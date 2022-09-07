Wash. Appeals Court Revives Berry Farms Syngenta Suit

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (September 7, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act doesn't preempt claims from five Washington state raspberry farms that their crops were damaged by a Syngenta-manufactured herbicide, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday. Reversing a lower court, the Washington Court of Appeals breathed new life into lawsuits brought by five raspberry farms that say they faced years of damaged crops after using Syngenta's Callisto herbicide to control weeds. Citing the U.S. Supreme Court's 2005 ruling in Bates v. Dow Agrisciences, the unanimous appellate panel said FIFRA does not preempt state law breach of warranty claims either expressly or impliedly. "This conclusion conforms not...

