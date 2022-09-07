Barratt Announces £200M Share Buyback Scheme

By Tom Fish (September 7, 2022, 4:20 PM BST) -- Barratt Developments PLC said on Wednesday that it planned to return up to £200 million ($230 million) in cash to shareholders as it reported growing profits despite swirling uncertainty in the property market. The property developer — one of the largest in the U.K. — has instructed financial services company Credit Suisse International to begin the first phase of the share buyback scheme. During this initial tranche, which will take place between Sept. 8 and Nov. 16, Credit Suisse will buy up to £50 million in shares and simultaneously sell them on to Barratt. The announcement coincides with Barratt reporting all-time-high...

