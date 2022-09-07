HSF Leads Energy Investment Biz's £135M Market Fundraising

By Irene Madongo (September 7, 2022, 5:40 PM BST) -- SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC said on Wednesday that it has raised £135 million ($154 million) from issuing new shares, a move designed to give the green power investment business financial muscle to fund projects. With Herbert Smith Freehills LLP advising the fundraising, the company, known as SEEIT, said that the fundraising had exceeded the £100 million that it was hoping to raise, when it announced on Sept. 1 that it was issuing new shares priced at between 113 and 117 pence each through placing and retail offer. A placing is when a company issues new shares, typically to institutional investors. A...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS