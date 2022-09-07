Cary Group Urges Shareholders To Accept Revised $813M Bid

By Dawood Fakhir (September 7, 2022, 2:49 PM BST) -- Private equity funds CVC Funds and Nordic Capital increased their bid on Wednesday for Cary Group to approximately 9 billion Swedish kronor ($813 million), prompting the Swedish auto glass repair company to urge its shareholders to accept the offer. The funds, which made a 6 billion kronor offer in June through a jointly owned vehicle, sweetened the bid for Cary Group on Wednesday, boosting it to 70 kronor per share from 65 kronor per share. That was enough for an advisory committee set up by Cary's board, which said on Wednesday that it "unanimously recommends" that shareholders accept the offer....

