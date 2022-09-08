Spain's Repsol Sells 25% Stake In Oil & Gas Unit For $4.8B

By Najiyya Budaly (September 7, 2022, 12:15 PM BST) -- Spanish energy company Repsol said Wednesday that it is selling 25% of its oil and gas exploration business to a U.S. fund for $4.8 billion as it prepares to potentially float the subsidiary in America. Repsol, which sponsors motorcycle racing, has said the deal values the exploration and production subsidiary at a total of $19 billion. (Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images) Repsol SA said that the deal with EIG Global Energy Partners values the unit — Repsol Upstream, which specializes in exploration and production — at a total of $19 billion. Repsol will keep operational control of the exploration business, which...

