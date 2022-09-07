Watchdog Urges Sustained Solvency Reporting Effort

By Joel Poultney (September 7, 2022, 5:42 PM BST) -- The European Union insurance watchdog has called for continued improvement across the bloc in reporting on capital adequacy as it said it has seen progress in the quality of information it gathers from national regulators. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said on Tuesday that work to consistently produce quality data in line with the Solvency II rules was an "ongoing and never-ending task." But it added that it had seen progress on the reporting it had received from national watchdogs since it began collecting information in 2016. But EIOPA warned in its report that, despite the increasing quality in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS