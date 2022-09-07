Buchalter Labor Atty Rejoins Jackson Lewis In San Diego

By James Mills (September 7, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Employment law firm Jackson Lewis PC has welcomed back a litigator who rejoined the firm as a principal in the San Diego office after a stint at Buchalter PC, the firm said in a statement Sept. 1. Michelle K. Meek, who spent the past two years at Buchalter, rejoined Jackson Lewis at the beginning of September. Meek litigates labor and employment matters, defending employers in single-plaintiff cases, class actions and collective actions, and arbitration matters. She works on claims of sexual harassment, wrongful termination, wage and hour violations, and more. She handles both private and municipal clients and has extensive experience...

