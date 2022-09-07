Ex-5th Circ. Judge Joins Gibson Dunn In Houston

By Lynn LaRowe (September 7, 2022, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP will bring aboard former Fifth Circuit Judge Gregg Costa in Houston next month as co-chair of its global trial practice group, the firm said Wednesday. Costa will focus on building a civil trial, white collar defense and investigations practice, the firm said in a statement. Costa gave notice in January that he would be leaving the judiciary effective Aug. 31. "I left the federal bench because I missed the competition and teamwork that comes with trying cases. Gibson Dunn is the perfect home to try cases, work as a member of a collaborative litigation team, and...

