DOJ Antitrust Division Chief Of Staff Joins Axinn

By Xiumei Dong (September 7, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider LLP said Wednesday it has hired a top deputy at the U.S. Justice Department's Antitrust Division as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office. James "Jimmy" W. Attridge, who was Antitrust Division chief of staff and counsel to the assistant attorney general, joined Axinn's antitrust practice group. During an interview with Law360, Attridge said he expects to focus his practice on cartel investigations, antitrust litigation and complex merger reviews. Attridge added that he is excited to bring his experience from both "private practice and almost six years of government service" to serve Axinn's clients on a full...

