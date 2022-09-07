Ga. High Court Revives Proskauer Tax Malpractice Case

By Andrew Strickler (September 7, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Despite widespread media coverage years ago of shady tax shelters and BigLaw firms, Proskauer Rose LLP didn't show that investors who relied on the firm's tax opinion long before filing suit were "specifically aware" of those issues, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, breathing life into the closely watched malpractice case. A unanimous court said it was unconvinced by Proskauer's argument that their former clients should have known, based on the public attention at that time, they had possible legal claims before 2011. The Georgia Supreme Court's decision reverses a state appeals court ruling last year that two investors weren't reasonably...

