Sotomayor Lifts Order On Yeshiva U. Accepting LGBTQ Group

By Jimmy Hoover (September 9, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Friday temporarily lifted an order requiring Yeshiva University to recognize a new LGBTQ student advocacy group until the full court can weigh in on a First Amendment dispute over the Jewish-affiliated school's refusal to accommodate the group. In a brief order, Justice Sotomayor stayed a Manhattan trial court's injunction against Yeshiva University "pending further order of the undersigned or of the Court." Yeshiva University had asked the court for emergency relief in the case before the end of this year's student group application process ends on Sept. 12, otherwise it would have had to...

