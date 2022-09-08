Utilities Spar With FERC Over PURPA Eligibility Interpretation

By Kelly Lienhard (September 8, 2022, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Electric utilities are challenging the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's decision to qualify a solar-plus-battery storage project as a small-scale power producer under the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act, telling the D.C. Circuit that the approval went against the statutory size cap in the law. At issue before the three-judge panel in oral arguments on Wednesday was whether a solar- and battery-based power generator qualifies as a small-scale power producer under federal law. The question turns on the judges' view of eligibility criteria set by Congress — if lawmakers based eligibility according to a producer's total capacity or according to the actual...

