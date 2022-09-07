Senate Confirms 1st Asian American Judge To 7th Circ.

By James Arkin (September 7, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The Senate in bipartisan fashion on Wednesday confirmed U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee to be the first Asian American judge on the Seventh Circuit. Judge Lee was confirmed in a 50-44 vote with three Republicans joining Democrats in backing his nomination and several senators in both parties absent from the vote. Judge Lee is the second of President Joe Biden's Seventh Circuit nominees to be confirmed, and the 19th circuit court judge approved by the Senate since last year. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, praised Judge Lee's record in a speech on the Senate floor...

